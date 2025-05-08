Much has already been said about this document, but I will highlight three important aspects.

First, we have become an object of investment by America, the world's largest economy, the country that is our country's largest military partner. And this is very important.

After all, potential investments create huge incentives for our protection by the United States.

Simply put, it is not profitable for the Americans to lose us, it is not profitable for Ukraine to lose its sovereignty, it is important for them to preserve our territories. Yes, this is a very pragmatic approach, but it still works. The fact that Ukraine is becoming an investment object dramatically raises our value in the eyes of the US president and the US government.

Second, this agreement provides for the rights of the American side to acquire Ukrainian licenses for the development of subsoil and to purchase products manufactured under these licenses.

In legal terms, this is called the right of first refusal.

It works like this: if we want to sell a license for a certain price, the Americans always have the right to buy it at that price.

This is a serious safeguard that we lacked before, to prevent us from handing out these licenses left and right to know-nothing companies. If you look at the licenses that have already been issued in Ukraine, it quickly becomes clear that most of them are dormant.

That is, instead of developing Ukrainian subsoil, creating jobs, paying taxes to the budget, people who have received these licenses have been running around the world for years trying to sell them. Obviously, they are failing, because let's be honest: large international companies do not buy stolen goods. They do not want to get dirty with some strange intermediaries. Representatives of these companies can say: "If the state had offered us a license, we would have already developed everything." xml-ph.

For example, let's take lithium. Back in 2015, some well-known Ukrainian figures were running around saying that they would bring Japanese or even American investors. Because lithium is very expensive, it takes about half a billion dollars in investment to start working. Obviously, these people don't have that kind of money. As a result, lithium is not being developed, the economy is not developing. The only thing that happens is that these people dream that they will sell something to someone someday.

Therefore, the right of first refusal is an excellent safeguard against corruption and banal stupidity.

Third, this agreement creates a new standard between our country and an international investor. Foreigners have not been very enthusiastic about Ukrainian legislation so far. We can judge this at least by the fact that there are not many of them in Ukraine. The Subsoil Agreement creates a new standard that will protect the interests of investors.

This is an extremely important aspect for large companies to come to us. If they come to Ukraine and feel comfortable from a legal point of view, it will greatly help our economy, increase the number of jobs and increase the ability to finance our own army.

Summarizing all that has been written: the agreement between Ukraine and the United States is a great progress.

