In brief
The Witcoﬀ-Kushner Trap. How the Kremlin is Buying Trump with Arctic Resources
Ihor Tymots
correspondent of LIGA.net
Moscow with its own hands americans is pushing Kyiv towards capitulation. For this purpose, the command Donald Trump tempt with promises of profitable deals, but behind the scenes of these negotiations – a trap.
Despite hours of meetings in the Kremlin, business prospects are dim, and sanctions and expropriations make the Russian market toxic for U.S. corporations. But businessmen from Trump's inner circle are eyeing risky assets, writes the Swiss Neue Zürcher Zeitung. LIGA.net retells briefly.
Read the full article with a LIGA PRO subscription
Already have LIGA PRO? Log In
Comments (0)