Moscow with its own hands americans is pushing Kyiv towards capitulation. For this purpose, the command Donald Trump tempt with promises of profitable deals, but behind the scenes of these negotiations – a trap.

Despite hours of meetings in the Kremlin, business prospects are dim, and sanctions and expropriations make the Russian market toxic for U.S. corporations. But businessmen from Trump's inner circle are eyeing risky assets, writes the Swiss Neue Zürcher Zeitung. LIGA.net retells briefly.