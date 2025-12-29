Analytics
Ukraine's defense industry is at a "low start" to the global arms market. Or it will lose up to 500 enterprises
Valentin Badrak
Director of the Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies
The tension in the defense market reached a peak in late 2025. Some experts have made a rather disappointing forecast: if we do not take care now, against the background of the likely end of the "hot phase" of the war (although it may last for many more months), the 70% of national defense. That is, one day, 400-500 companies will suddenly find themselves without orders.
Although part of the domestic defense industry, about 40-45 of the most visionary and technologically advanced Ukrainian enterprises, is already present on the global defense technology market, the overall impact could be felt throughout the country's economy.
