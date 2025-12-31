"May he die," the President of Ukraine said Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a common Christmas wish with Ukrainians in his address. Sometimes Christmas wishes come true. If this happens, how can events develop further? Will the elites bite the bullet and see Russia collapse? And what will happen to the war?

To understand this, we spoke with ten analysts from Ukraine, Europe, and Russia. (Spoiler alert: the scenarios are different, but they are united by the issue of war – it will change, but it will not end.)