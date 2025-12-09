Trump spoke again. Trouble. Trump said a bunch of Trumpian things again.

Everything seems standard. Even the ocean off the coast of Odesa. Although the latter is simply a consequence of the fact that for Americans, any saltwater is an ocean. They simply don't know what a sea is.

But that's okay.

So, it's the standard mishmash of Russian propaganda. About elections in Ukraine, about the greatness of Russia.

But there was a new interesting point. This is his story about Zelenskyy immediately telling Putin at their first meeting that he wanted to return Crimea and join NATO. It's interesting when this could have happened, given that Zelenskyy met Putin only once, in the Normandy format. And it's unlikely that such a conversation could have taken place there at all. So, this is a fantasy. But whose? Not Trump's, surely. And this is something new.

So, where does this come from? And let's remember that Trump voices the thoughts he has most recently heard. Whoever last captured his ear reigns in his head.

And then we understand how the conversation between Vitkoff and Dmitriev goes. Dmitriev probably tells him: "Yes, my friend. Indeed, war is bad. And we really don't want to fight. We want to trade. Especially with you. We would trade with you so much that you would be shocked. We would give you 100 billion just to see your smile. That's how we would trade with you. And we didn't want to fight from the very beginning. But that damned Zelensky came and provoked us. He provoked Putin. He came and told Putin that tomorrow he would join NATO and take Crimea. And we were forced to start the war."

And Witkoff, over a cheburek, fell for it. And then he told Trump. And Trump now goes around telling everyone. Not understanding what caused the attack. And therefore, not realizing that by removing NATO from the table, he is not eliminating the problems that provoked the war. And there is no one nearby who could grab his ear and explain.

And he also thinks that only Zelenskyy stands between him and the Nobel Peace Prize, and with it, the same $100 billion that Putin promised him. Putin is very good at getting his thoughts across to Trump.

Interestingly, Putin and his company of old men grew up in the world of Soviet propaganda. Americans were portrayed as greedy, insatiable merchants who only thought about how to squeeze an extra cent out of ordinary people. And they also simply dreamed of seizing Russia's resources.

And so, when for the first time in 100 years, a person of this type, as if written from Soviet propaganda, as if a character from the children's book "Dunno on the Moon," came to power in the USA, it is with such a US president that the Russians can come to an agreement. And they are happy to bribe him with their own resources. A paradox or not. But it's a fact.

If Reagan considered the USSR an evil empire, for Trump it is an empire of good. And there is so much good there that one wants to grab a piece for oneself.

And this is the kind of US president we are dealing with. And we will continue to deal with them for another three years.

And it's a good thing that Trump is not all of America. That he is forced to take into account public opinion, which is very pro-Ukrainian. And the opinion of the establishment.

And maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow he'll say something different. When someone else gets to his ear.

And the experience of negotiations on the issue of mineral resources says that Trump can and should be told "no."

