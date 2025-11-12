"Our grandfather was kicked out of the Communist Party because he refused to dekulakize the 'middle class'. It was the end of the 1920s. I can be proud of that now. He did not tarnish himself with anything. Thank God, he was not sent to a camp: it was the first wave," says Kapranov's brother. The Ukrainian people survived three famines, during which the authorities went to great lengths to hide their crimes.

The Soviet Union established a state monopoly even on photography, so no one had the right to take photographs without the permission of the Cheka," says Vitalii Kapranov, writer, publisher, and co-author of the Taras Shevchenko YouTube channel.



A separate topic is Western journalists and politicians who, together with the Soviet Union, concealed the truth and played along with the authorities of the time. How long had the Holodomors been planned and who were their ideologues? And what would have happened if the USSR had never existed? For answers to these and many other questions, watch the video on LIGA.net.