If we're talking about a Turkish invasion of Israel or a war between Israel and Turkey, it's unlikely. The probability of such a scenario is just a few percent.

This statement, if not made purely emotionally but as a serious declaration by the leader of a country with NATO's second-largest army and its interests in the Middle East creates strategic uncertainty for Israel.

It's more than psychological pressure; it's establishing a position where each new action by Israel will be viewed as hostile or as a threat to Turkey's national security.

This statement forces Israel to consider the possibility of third-party intervention in the conflict. Although there's no land border with Turkey, the Mediterranean Sea exists, and the Turkish fleet, perhaps the largest in this region, can effectively ensure Turkey's presence near the borders of Lebanon and Israel.

Such a development could be assumed in the case of a full-scale war between Israel and the Palestinians, or Israeli bombardment of Beirut or other large populated areas in Gaza.

For now, Turkey has already achieved its goal – forcing us all to try to answer the question of whether it will deploy troops or not. The whole world has now rushed to discuss this, thus creating this strategic uncertainty for Israel and leaving them hanging on the hook.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors