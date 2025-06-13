It is impossible to expect Russia to stop the war because of Trump's persuasion or the pressure of sanctions

I would like to remind you that before negotiating peace between Ukraine and Russia, the US administration negotiated peace between Israel and Iran.

I am shocked by the number of people in Ukrainian society in general and among the political elite who still believe that Trump will come and restore order.

And this is a very dangerous faith.

Because it follows that the war will soon end. There will be elections. Big money will come to rebuild the country. Investments will come. People will return who left because of the war.

So we need to prepare for the elections. We have to get ready to divide the money for the reconstruction. And so on. You can imagine what this means for ordinary Ukrainians.

The war will not end until Russia loses its ability to wage war.

You can consider me an incorrigible optimist - I think we won't have to wait years for this.

You can consider me an incorrigible pessimist - I am sure that there are no other factors that could end the war.

But a very simple thing follows from this, albeit a paradoxical one - like everything else in strategic art and science.

The longer we continue to think that the war will end soon, the longer the war will last. The sooner we adjust to a long war, the sooner the war will end.

The brain refuses to accept this paradoxical idea, as well as any other fundamental idea of strategy, starting with the simplest one: if you want peace, prepare for war.

The conclusion is simple: if you have not yet decided to give your best to our victory, it is time to do so - by serving in the army, volunteering, working in defense, donating money, time or blood, or in any other way. Then the war will end sooner.

And to politicians: we have a chance to hold elections someday only if you forget about them now. Completely and for a long time.

