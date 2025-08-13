The Kremlin will try to instill in Ukrainians a loser complex before the next phase of the war. We must prepare for this

If there is a "freeze" in any form, then, in addition to the active phase of preparation for the next round, Ukraine will also face a tremendous level of information pressure.

Moscow will do everything to make it look as if they had no intention of taking Kyiv or conquering the entire country, and that the territories in the south that they captured were their plan, if not the maximum, then at least one of the main and central ones.

This will be done both inside Russia itself – they have already sent out methodological guides in the spirit of "we never really took on Ukraine" – and in Ukraine, sparing no resources for this.

The goal will not be to "cement" the results, but to create an interim picture – before the next round is prepared – so that Ukrainians do not feel that they have achieved anything, so that the entire previous stage looks only negative to them.

As if there had never been a half-blockade of Kyiv, "Russia in Kherson forever," Kharkiv blitz, etc .

And if there was, it was all an agreement and manipulation, saying that the Ukrainian military had nothing to do with it.

For example, the Finns remember their war against Moscow as one in which they were able to withstand the Soviet onslaught and preserve their independence.

See also The West is failing, and the Alaska meeting is a symptom of it

In Finland, this war is remembered as an example of courage and resilience, even despite the loss of territory, because sovereignty was preserved.

But in the USSR, historians ruined a lot of paper to record in historiography that they only wanted to move the border, and nothing more.

Another example is Egypt, which has lost all wars against Israel, but considers itself a winner because it was able to return the Sinai Peninsula (in exchange for recognizing Israel's right to exist and peace with it).

At the same time, the fact that Egyptian regular units in 1948 were marching in two columns already on the territory of Israel, and their troops moving along the coast were a few kilometers from Tel Aviv, is generally excluded from history.

You won't read about it in the Egyptian "Victory Museum".

They say that we did not march on Tel Aviv, did not attack anyone, it did not happen at all, but there was Israeli aggression, and we, without sparing our own lives, conquered Sinai.

The idea that if Egypt had recognized Israel in 1948 and immediately concluded peace, it would not have lost Sinai is completely erased from this fictional historiography.

Russia will follow the same path – turning its failures, miscalculations and limited achievements into full-fledged "successes".

At the same time, it will foster an inferiority complex in Ukrainians, saying that your losses were in vain, because Russia has fulfilled its tasks, and you have not.

An inferiority complex that destroys from within should prevent an adequate perception of reality, work on mistakes, and preparation for a new round.

Whether the "freeze" happens tomorrow or in a year (or maybe even three years), we need to prepare for it now, because, as I noted at the beginning, Russia will invest enormous resources in this – and is already investing.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors