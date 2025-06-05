Ukrainian and Western media have repeatedly emphasized how India helps Russia circumvent Western sanctions. Suffice it to say that its refineries play a key role in this , refining Russian crude oil into petroleum products that are then supplied to Western countries.

Moscow regularly proclaims India as one of its closest allies, relations with which, according to analysts of the Valdai Discussion Club, a close Kremlin organization, are characterized by "strategic empathy... and sincere inclination of the peoples to each other." However, it is important to keep in mind that in this case, the Kremlin is clearly ignoring some objective processes.