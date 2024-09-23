Again and again, the efforts of the Western political community are aimed at solving an intractable problem

The basic thesis regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, which Western politicians and most experts do not recognize – because it is scary – is that there is no win-win way out of this war.

In other words, there is no win for Russia that would not be a loss for Ukraine at the same time, and vice versa.

For the same reason, the "both sides lost" scenario is also impossible, because every loss of Ukraine is automatically a win for Russia.

However, it is possible to manipulate here by lowering the bar for Ukraine: say, it won because Russia did not achieve all its goals in this war. This is regularly heard.

The wolves ate the sheep, but not all; therefore, both the wolves are relatively full and the sheep are relatively intact. You can try to sell it as a win-win, but it doesn't work out very well (and it suspiciously resembles the Russian classic: "Be grateful that you are still alive").

And if we discard this manipulation and evaluate the win/loss from the starting position before the start of the full-scale war, in fact there are only two ways out here: either Russia will lose, or Ukraine will lose.

But Russia's loss is the immediate end of Putin's rule and, quite likely, of the Kremlin's; therefore, Putin will actually fight until he dies or until everything in Russia begins to fall apart so much that war would be the least of his worries. (This is also a thesis that many people are afraid to admit, so it's better "not to look up".)

And it is still not possible to incline Ukraine to a partial loss, which will be presented as a partial win.

Therefore, again and again, the efforts of the Western political community are aimed at solving an intractable problem: how to make Putin "himself recognize" the irrationality (what?!) of a further war and agree to stop it under some conditions.

Although, in fact, this intractable problem is only a screen that covers the fear of the real problem: which side in this war should lose, so that this loss minimizes the current and future risks for the West.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors