first vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, member of the Ukrainian Business Council

The Ukrainian economy is operating under difficult circumstances, but the government's response to these challenges often remains predictably simple. As soon as the government sees a budget deficit, the familiar solution reappears on the list of "quick" and supposedly effective measures: change the rules for sole proprietors of the second and third groups.

The arguments are formally logical – salary-based sole proprietorships, artificial business fragmentation, tax optimization. But the recipe is traditional: instead of working with violators individually, the state wants to change the rules for everyone.

This is the classic illusion of simple solutions – when a complex problem is attempted to be solved with a universal blow to the entire system.

A sole proprietorship is a social function, not a tax cow.

Sole proprietorships were not created as a way to fill the budget. Their role is much more significant:

Read the full article with a LIGA PRO subscription Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors