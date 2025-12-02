President of the United States Donald Trump sent to Moscow atypical the negotiating team. In addition to the president's envoy Steve Witcoff, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, brought an updated peace plan to Putin on December 2. This may indicate increased expectations.

Kushner is a newcomer to the peace process in Ukraine, he explains LIGA.net Atlantic Council analyst Doug Klain. But most importantly, he really has influence over Trump and is part of his inner circle. What is known about the family, career, and connections to Russia, for which Trump's son-in-law was even interrogated – three facts about Jared Kushner.