Who planned the de-occupation of Kupiansk? Oleksandr Syrskyi, Mykhailo Drapaty or Ihor Obolensky? The discussion about who should be thanked for the liberation of the city has been sweeping through Ukrainian social media. To understand this, LIGA.net spoke with nine representatives of the General Staff, the National Guard Command, and the headquarters of the Kupyansk tactical group.

Read the full article with a LIGA PRO subscription Already have LIGA PRO? Log In