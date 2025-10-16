In brief
There will be no absolutely peaceful life. General Budanov spoke at the KIEF – main points
Volodymyr Fomichov
LIGA.net correspondent, Business section
Russia is experiencing serious economic problems due to the war, and Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries have had a greater impact on its profits than the sanctions. But it hasn't reached a critical level yet, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum Kirill Budanov.
Correspondent LIGA.net listened to the general's speech – here are the main points.
