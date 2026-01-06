The US strike on Venezuela marked the renaissance of helicopters as a weapon class. The world media was flooded with videos of American AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters striking and maneuvering over the city without visible resistance.

Ukraine is preparing to purchase these helicopters from the United States to upgrade its fleet. Bell Flight is ready to integrate Ukraine into its helicopter supply chain, impressed by Ukraine's potential. Phil Fikes, Head of International Sales and Strategy at Bell Flight, explains LIGA.net what does it means.