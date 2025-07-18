Just as Putin sees the war with Ukraine in the context of the fight against the West, Trump looks at Russia through the prism of China, so he is forced to delay

On Monday, a "mega-event" was supposed to take place in US-Russian-Ukrainian relations, but as is typical for Trump, instead of high-profile decisions, we got another delayed threat. Today it is clear that Russia will not be sanctioned and Ukraine will not receive Tomahawks.

However, this is no reason to despair. The very fact of Trump's ultimatum to Putin is a remarkable victory for Ukraine. The Russian manipulator has been skillfully leading the American braggart by the nose, but the latter's patience has finally run out. Trump's change in rhetoric opens channels for real change.

Previously, the supply of new American weapons to Ukraine was out of the question, and even old supplies were delayed. And as long as Trump pretended to be Putin's best friend, nothing changed. But as soon as he admitted out loud that Russia does not want peace, everything turned around .

And even if the United States will no longer provide Ukraine with weapons, but will sell them, this is still a big step forward. And even though sanctions against Russia or its oil buyers have not yet been imposed, the very possibility of them is another lever to influence the situation.

And with a very high probability, at the end of this fall, when there is exactly one year left before the parliamentary elections in America, Trump's threats will begin to come true.

Well, fine, you might say, but why is it taking Trump so long to move from words to deeds? Or, in other words, why did the White House give the Kremlin another 50 days to kill Ukrainians?