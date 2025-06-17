And Trump's entourage is simply afraid to tell him the truth

In fact, the fact that the Americans refused to continue negotiations with Russia on the "normalization" of their own diplomatic missions does not even indicate increased irritation, but embarrassment.

Putin is unwilling to make concessions to Trump in almost anything. The reopening of embassies (which is disadvantageous primarily to the United States, as it puts pike back in the river and Russian intelligence officers in Washington) is not directly related to the Russian-Ukrainian war, but from Putin's point of view, it should also take place on his terms.

Trump believed that Putin would appreciate his desire to maintain the status quo, not to impose new sanctions and not to create new opportunities for the Ukrainian resistance.

But Putin would not be Putin if he did not believe that any agreement with Trump should be based on concessions by Trump himself. And nothing else .

That's why Americans are confused and avoiding the Russians. Trump's entourage simply cannot tell him the truth, and Trump himself now hopes, without reason, not only that Putin will meet him halfway, but also that he will help him with Iran (no).

And this is another dead end, a testament to the stupidity, helplessness and fear of the collective Rubio before a man who is unable to realize reality.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors