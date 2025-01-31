Behind internal quarrels, we fail to notice the critical changes that lay the foundations of the future, and we fail to look for our own "compass"

Amid discussions about American grants, an event that will have a more significant long-term impact on Ukraine went relatively unnoticed. This is the presentation in Brussels of the "EU Competitiveness Compass," which outlines how the European Union must change over the next five years to survive and compete with the economies of the U.S. and China.

Ursula von der Leyen, in this strategy, identified five approaches that the EU should apply in three key areas. Therefore, the future of the European Union will be determined by implementing innovations to achieve a new level of productivity, decarbonizing the economy, and reducing dependence on supplies from countries outside the EU.

To achieve this, the document provides for the following mechanisms:

simplifying regulations to develop private capital;

lowering barriers in the internal market;

changing fiscal policy and creating a special instrument to support development;

ensuring appropriate educational programs and developing the internal labor market;

improving coordination between EU policies and those of member states.

Unlike Ukraine, the European Union is not afraid to analyze its policies, acknowledge existing problems that hinder competition, and subject established fiscal and budgetary policy procedures to devastating criticism.

Such an approach can allow the EU to evolve and, despite the bureaucratization of all processes, achieve the goals set by the "limited autonomy" strategy. Meanwhile, in some cases, Ursula von der Leyen intends to fight against rules that she herself previously promoted. Because the situation has changed, and she knows why this needs to be done.

And what about us, besides public squabbles and unrealistic plans to open all "negotiation clusters" regarding EU accession this year? How are we preparing to compete in this new and wonderful world where predators no longer pretend to be pink ponies?

We must withstand competition both within the EU and in a world where no one owes us anything. The sovereignty of the state lies not only in the ability to act at one's own discretion but also in the awareness that around you there are also sovereigns with their own interests and predatory behavior.

And while this includes Orbán and Fico. But this year, elections, including those in Romania and the Czech Republic, could increase the number of right-wing radicals and significantly influence the political landscape in the EU.

Therefore, the perfect storm is beginning. And we need our own compass.

