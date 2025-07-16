Heading the government is a much bigger scale, but at the same time, the Defense Ministry is a real behemoth. Those who have not worked there cannot imagine this scale

I had almost weekly contact with the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on issues and projects of the Ministry of Defense that were assigned to me. These were projects coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers, and joint interagency working meetings were often chaired by Denys Anatoliyovych personally. For example, on the reform of military medical commissions or the creation of a network of rehabilitation facilities for servicemen, or on the coordination of state institutions involved in the search for missing persons.

He works systematically. Therefore, if there is indeed a replacement for the Minister of Defense, Shmyhal has the managerial skills and experience to lead this ministry like no other. Of course, heading the government is a much bigger job, but at the same time, the Defense Ministry is a real behemoth. Those who have not worked there have no idea of its scale .









