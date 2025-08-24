Independence is not an event, but a process.

Usually, after the declaration of independence, a war for independence begins, because empires do not let anyone go voluntarily (and when they do, the war for independence is started by neighbors, because they do not let them go).

Our war for independence turned out to be severely delayed. It is often said that we wasted the years we had to prepare for it. This is both true and false. If we had started preparing, the war would have started earlier. The war started later because we did not prepare – we practiced "multi-vectorism" and other ways to deceive ourselves and history.

As long as we were in the orbit of the empire, the war was not necessary, we were held together by the gas pipe and television, the church and money. As soon as we intended to break with the empire, the war began immediately. If we had done it, say, in 1994, there would have been a war then .

In other words, we both bought time and lost time. But I'm not sure we would have had a chance in 1994.

We have spent these 34 years wringing the scoop out of ourselves and state institutions, out of the economy and the army, out of culture and schools.

The results are moderate if taken on average.

But we shouldn't take the average. We have a new generation that has nothing to do with the scoop. We have new military units that have nothing to do with the Soviet army. We have a Ukrainian business that has nothing to do with the Soviet economy. We have a new culture that did not grow out of the scoop .

At the same time, there are people, institutions, and communities that have so far traveled only a small part of the right path. The break with the scoop (double – both along the imperial and communist lines) is uneven.

Each person is responsible for this. For squeezing the scoop out of themselves. From their organization, enterprise, military unit, religious community, institution, etc. From their relationships with other people. This work cannot be delegated; it must be done independently. Some people do it more actively and quickly, some more slowly, some are still considering whether it is necessary at all.

Independence is a process, and each person is responsible for his or her own part of this process.

Independence Day is just an occasion to check where we are, how far we have come so far.

Greetings to all.

