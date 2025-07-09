Putin has overdone it with Trump's stretching of the globe and is now frantically trying to crawl away

The Kremlin is nervous. And if you write with minimal censorship, then bunker rat filled the suitcase to the brim.

Trump announced the resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine, adding that there will be more weapons. Because Ukraine is being actively attacked and we must defend ourselves.

And there are a number of other key points.

Donald Trump is very angry. Specifically at Putin. For the constant lies, for the audacity to deceive his trust. For making him look weak and unable to influence the situation in the eyes of world leaders.

In his new speech, Trump used such words that English translators have to soften them so that it comes out rude but censored. Trump is furious. And he intends to punish the culprit. With our help, of course .

It is noteworthy that even before Trump's outburst, Europe also began to emerge from its coma. And from caution and proposals to negotiate, it is moving to an understanding that there is nothing to talk about now. And now, German Chancellor Merz says in no uncertain terms that there is no diplomatic solution to the problem of Russian aggression.

So that's it. We need to hit, and hit hard. This is the solution.

And at this point, the Kremlin's goon suddenly realizes that the game is over.

In the sense that his bluff doesn't work and no one else will persuade the capricious old man. They will beat him in a crowd. And the allies are getting tense, because even China does not want to be dealt a simultaneous hand from the US and the EU.

Naturally, in this situation, the bunker rat is afraid and will try to escape with minimal losses. Already its mouthpieces are shouting about a new round of talks on July 28. On Moscow's desire to seek compromises and work on a peace agreement.

Only everyone knows that this is a lie. Another attempt to protect themselves from the coming public flogging by imitating negotiations.

And our task is to prevent him from jumping down and hiding behind the imitation of negotiations and possible proposals for a three-day ceasefire.

Ukraine must take the initiative into its own hands. Negotiations? Only with key figures and with realistic conditions determined in advance. And not with fantasies, which were recently voiced again by Lavrov. A ceasefire? Absolutely. Everywhere. And not for three days, but for a month or better with no expiration date. Do you want peace? Then let's stop shooting tomorrow and forever. Anyone against?

It doesn't matter what is voiced. The task here is to prevent Putin from slipping out of the upcoming punishment procedure.

We realize that no "goals of the Minsk agreements" have actually been achieved. And that Russia has a margin of safety, albeit for a short time. So negotiations are impossible now - Russia can only imitate the process.

So we set the most stringent conditions in public. And after the expected refusal, we begin to strangle. With the full support of the US and the EU. And we'll talk in the fall .

