The enemy thinks it is "nightmarizing" Ukrainians with shelling, but it only strengthens unity
Nighttime shelling of cities leads to deaths and destruction. They result in massive nervous breakdowns and reduced labor productivity the next day.
At the same time, they do not let us forget that the war is everywhere. That it is not "somewhere out there" at the front, far away from us. That the enemy will not give up.
Paradoxically, it is precisely these attacks that prevent Ukrainian society from being divided into "those who are there" and their relatives and friends, and "those who are here," as far away from the war as possible, in seemingly peaceful rear cities.
It always happens. The massive bombing of Britain by the Germans only strengthened the unity of British society, just as the massive bombing of Germany by the British and Americans did.
But the Kremlin historians only managed to study the section of the textbook about the Pechenegs.
Comments (0)