The shelling does not allow Ukrainian society to split into "those who are there" and "those who are here," away from the war

Nighttime shelling of cities leads to deaths and destruction. They result in massive nervous breakdowns and reduced labor productivity the next day.

Read also Russians attacked Ukraine with almost 600 drones and 31 missiles overnight

At the same time, they do not let us forget that the war is everywhere. That it is not "somewhere out there" at the front, far away from us. That the enemy will not give up.

Paradoxically, it is precisely these attacks that prevent Ukrainian society from being divided into "those who are there" and their relatives and friends, and "those who are here," as far away from the war as possible, in seemingly peaceful rear cities.

It always happens. The massive bombing of Britain by the Germans only strengthened the unity of British society, just as the massive bombing of Germany by the British and Americans did.

But the Kremlin historians only managed to study the section of the textbook about the Pechenegs.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors