There were complaints about the work of anti-corruption bodies. But it doesn't matter, because this situation is socio-political, not legal

For the last 11 years, Ukraine has had an unwritten agreement not to eliminate the achievements of the Revolution of Dignity, especially the course to Europe. While this agreement was in effect, each ruling team was forgiven for many things, because the main thing was preserved.

Knowing about the special sensitivity of European partners to the issue of corruption in the upper echelons of power and the independence of anti-corruption bodies, a significant part of society perceived yesterday's events as a reversal of the European course. And this is what the whole country is based on – the dream of a European, not Russian, future.

I would note that we can argue about the legal details, but it makes no sense. Common sense says that the independence of investigators means the absence of political control by those they are investigating, otherwise everything turns into a farce.

I would like to remind you that the formation of the anti-corruption infrastructure was not completed – there were not enough votes to amend the Constitution. I would also note that there were numerous complaints about the work of anti-corruption bodies. But none of this matters because it is secondary. This is a socio-political case, not a legal one .

The rapid adoption of the law with numerous violations of the Verkhovna Rada's regulations, pressure on members of parliament, and immediate signing, when the most important laws for the country's defense and budget revenues have not been signed for months, looked like a step towards creating an authoritarian regime, like actions towards getting closer to Russia. (I'm not saying that the MPs involved in the investigations voted yesterday with a clear conflict of interest.)

Thus, in the eyes of a large part of society, the social contract was violated. For their part, people felt free from their part of the social contract – not to criticize the authorities, to limit themselves to self-censorship, not to engage in confrontation, realizing the extraordinary challenges for the country and the absence of elections on the horizon.

It is obvious that anti-European and authoritarian tendencies have been growing gradually and have been observed for some time. Everyone saw them, but this unwritten social contract was in effect. This created the illusion that there was no public resistance and led to the accumulation of mistakes. Eventually, a critical mass was formed, and the bar was lowered .

As is always the case in Ukrainian recent history, the frog was cooked slowly, but at some point the frog realized what was happening and jumped out.

Yesterday's events showed that an active part of society, realizing the risks of resistance during martial law, no longer considers itself bound by self-restraint. The rallies of thousands in Kyiv and other major cities were spontaneous and genuine. This is the sound of the Maidan, the voice of dissatisfied citizens whose future is being taken away from them .

It is important that yesterday's events were attended mainly by young people, people for whom Euromaidan is history, a legend, who grew up believing that the European course was unchangeable. At the same time, other generations joined in, and many war veterans were visible.

For the elders, the key thought was: "Not again? I can't believe I still have to protest this shit". For the younger ones, the key slogans were related to their feeling that their European and democratic dream was being taken away from them and replaced with the Russian authoritarian way ("Ukraine is not Russia," "My father did not die for this," etc.).

The fine line of self-restraint and self-censorship of citizens was crossed yesterday. On the other hand, the authorities chose their own position: not to listen to society, to confront. All this has happened before, and we know how it will end .

Now let's talk about the typical objections of those who criticize yesterday's protests.

First, they say that NABU and SAPO do not deserve such protection. It is true that there are many questions to them, and a significant part of society does not like them. But I would like to emphasize that the protest was not for NABU and SAPO, but against the reversal of the European choice.

Secondly, they say that the protesters cannot legally justify their position, are not able to conduct a legal dispute about the nuances of the draft law. But even in the fall of 2013, not many people could explain the details of the Association Agreement with the EU, which Yanukovych refused to sign .

Third, they say that such protests weaken the country and play into Putin's hands. This is true. But the titanic thefts in defense procurement weaken the country even more and play into Putin's hands.

Fourthly, they say that patriotism should be shown in the ranks of the Defense Forces, not in the rear. This is not true. If there is no patriotism in the rear, if the country slips into autocracy and leaves the European course, then people from the front will simply have nowhere to return to after the victory. But most importantly, victory in this case becomes simply unattainable .

It is not only that democracy and the European choice are more in line with the values and traditions of the Ukrainian people. It is not only that the loss of democracy and the European choice would mean that all our sacrifices were in vain, because we have become a small copy of our enemy. The point is, above all, that only democracy and the European choice give us a chance to win.

A small authoritarian country can never defeat a large authoritarian country. David has no chance against Goliath in a symmetrical war. Our way to victory is, first, asymmetric warfare using the innovative power of a free society.

The second important factor that makes victory possible is European support in the form and scope that supports a value-based future member of the union, part of a common security system, and not in the form and scope that supports a buffer zone whose task is to slowly bleed out, buying time.

Without these two things, defeat is inevitable.

Printed with abbreviations.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors