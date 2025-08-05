Mark Burns, an American pastor described as a personal spiritual advisor to the US president, told LIGA.net in an interview, "I have been working with Donald Trump since 2015 and am one of his earliest supporters."

In March, Burns visited Ukraine, where he saw Bucha, Irpin, and Borodyanka. He has since completely changed his mind about the Ukrainian-Russian war, explaining that he was influenced by false news. He also believes Trump is "the number one victim" of such fakes.

"Thanks to my close relationship with the president, I was able to convey to him the terrible details of what the Russians are doing," Burns says. "I saw with my own eyes the real atrocities that are not shown on Fox News... I don't think President Trump needs to be convinced any further. He's already on our side."

From the interview with Burns for LIGA.net, you will learn:

what impressed Burns most in Ukraine and why Trump isn't visiting;

why the US president is annoyed with Russia's behavior and if it will last;

whether Trump is ready to use nuclear submarines;

and how the Russian war against Ukraine looks from a spiritual point of view.