August will be crucial in assessing the power shift

Potential F-16 uses:

1. Integration into existing air defense system (more missiles shot down).

2. Protection of critical infrastructure (alongside additional Patriots).

3. Support for ground operations.

4. Reconnaissance missions.

In actual combat, F-16 fighters provided to Ukraine will likely achieve near parity with Russian MiG-31BM interceptors.

F-16 has significantly lower radar visibility than MiG-29, making long-distance targeting more challenging.

F-16 is armed with AIM-120D air-to-air missile, with a reported range of about 180 km.

Ukrainian F-16AMs will be on nearly equal footing with dangerous Russian MiG-31BMs, as their radar ranges are practically matched due to associated factors.

Against Su-27/30/34/35 and MiG-29/35, the Ukrainian-American fighter will have either an advantage (e.g., over Su-27/30 and MiG-29) or equal capabilities (with Su-34/35 and MiG-35).

Priority ground targets for F-16s:

- Enemy command posts

- Ammunition and fuel depots

- Radar stations

- Bridges and other infrastructure

- Armored vehicles (tanks, IFVs, APCs)

- Artillery units

It's premature to draw any conclusions at this stage. August will be indicative in assessing the power shift. One thing is clear: Ukraine now has aircraft that can fight the enemy on nearly equal terms and will strengthen the air defense system.

This means:

- Less air support for the Russian army

- Fewer KAB launches and launchers

- Increased number of Russian aerial targets shot down

- More enemy headquarters and depots destroyed

- Better protection for Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure

