F-16 targets: What will they strike?
Potential F-16 uses:
1. Integration into existing air defense system (more missiles shot down).
2. Protection of critical infrastructure (alongside additional Patriots).
3. Support for ground operations.
4. Reconnaissance missions.
In actual combat, F-16 fighters provided to Ukraine will likely achieve near parity with Russian MiG-31BM interceptors.
F-16 has significantly lower radar visibility than MiG-29, making long-distance targeting more challenging.
F-16 is armed with AIM-120D air-to-air missile, with a reported range of about 180 km.
Ukrainian F-16AMs will be on nearly equal footing with dangerous Russian MiG-31BMs, as their radar ranges are practically matched due to associated factors.
Against Su-27/30/34/35 and MiG-29/35, the Ukrainian-American fighter will have either an advantage (e.g., over Su-27/30 and MiG-29) or equal capabilities (with Su-34/35 and MiG-35).
Priority ground targets for F-16s:
- Enemy command posts
- Ammunition and fuel depots
- Radar stations
- Bridges and other infrastructure
- Armored vehicles (tanks, IFVs, APCs)
- Artillery units
It's premature to draw any conclusions at this stage. August will be indicative in assessing the power shift. One thing is clear: Ukraine now has aircraft that can fight the enemy on nearly equal terms and will strengthen the air defense system.
This means:
- Less air support for the Russian army
- Fewer KAB launches and launchers
- Increased number of Russian aerial targets shot down
- More enemy headquarters and depots destroyed
- Better protection for Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure