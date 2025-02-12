Historically, sides make peace only when the situation is completely stalemated, meaning that further progress is not just worse, but impossible

Neither Ukraine nor Russia is in a stalemate. Both sides continue to recruit people, both sides have resources and funds, and both sides are conducting active offensive operations (Russia on the battlefield, pushing with more numerous infantry, Ukraine — on a strategic level, striking critical targets deep within Russia).

An agreement or treaty is a fixation of what is actually on the ground, not the other way around. Behind the politically correct and veiled phrase "stabilization of the front is needed," it is implied not that the front is currently moving (strategically, 10-20 km forward or backward — this has no significance), but that there is no stalemate situation. Simply, no one at the high diplomatic level says this out loud.

It is obvious that the economic and material situation in Russia is worsening and should eventually have an impact. In this regard, Ukraine is not in a dead-end situation, which is why it does not agree to a deal under any conditions. It literally dictates the terms: okay, freezing, but we exchange here; freezing here, but no recognition; continuing the course towards the West; continuing the army and militarization, etc.

This is precisely what is holding back the Kremlin, which wants Ukraine's capitulation and the most favorable proposals for itself based on the sacrifices and investments it has already made in the war. So, the whole topic of negotiations is one big game and smoke screen: Russia wants to push its minimum goals, Ukraine is not willing to give up positions and can fight.

Does the United States understand this? Yes, it does. Ukraine, skillfully, without avoiding the topic of negotiations and agreeing to them under all conditions (its own conditions), continues to shake Russia — and perhaps that is the calculation. When tomorrow you are the "negotiator" and in the position of the losing side, you do not build long-range drone production lines, but refugee camps, and stand in line for humanitarian aid.

Again: the issue is not about "stabilization of the front" being an obstacle to ending the war, but the absence of a dead-end situation on both sides. But from a strategic position, the situation in Russia is worse because the economy (which is the basis of everything, primarily the military machine) in Ukraine is subsidized and supported from outside, while in Russia, it is not.

