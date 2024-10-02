founder of the Institute of Post-Information Society

Now the world is developing according to one of the pessimistic options

And the American people exist in a much more dangerous environment than a decade ago.

This is the legacy of Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan and Bill Burns – completely failed approaches to security policy.

Speaking to Richard Moore on FT Weekend, Bill Burns expressed high hopes for peace in the Middle East.

Richard also did a favor to his friend, publicly emphasizing that Bill personally invested enormous efforts to achieve such a result.

And Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu -ed.), as expected, drained all these efforts by launching a ground operation against Hezbollah.

Henry Kissinger's legacy, built on a transactional relationship with reality that spilled over into Sullivan-Burns politics, failed the American people. As well as all US partners.

But the partnership with Israel is far more substantial and meaningful than with Ukraine. There, empty words like "we'll support you as long as it takes" could actually get you in trouble...

I wonder what will be sung on American campuses instead of "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free"?

In any case, Kamala Harris will focus on the Middle Eastern case.

The Ukrainian case will recede into the background.

The USA is not going to defeat Russia and has never even intended to, because they are psychologically not ready to defeat anyone.

The main thing for us is one thing.

The Third World War has begun.

And we are definitely not the protagonist in this story.

And our "victory plan" is of no interest to anyone but us.

Because no one wants us to win except ourselves.

In general, there is no such conversation where someone wins and someone loses. Everyone wants "IT" to end.

And it is this desire for everything to end that testifies to the total infantilization of American and Western European thought.

If you close your eyes, the boogeyman will not go anywhere.

The only source of salvation on the territory of Ukraine remains the Ukrainian people.

There is no NATO.

There is no EU.

There is no Ramstein.

Only ourselves.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors