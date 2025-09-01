Restoring the energy sector is no longer just an infrastructure task. It is a matter of sustainability, security and trust in the state.

After the attacks on TPPs and grids, the topic of rebuilding the energy system became a priority for both the government and business. Several solutions are currently being implemented to form a new system of support for the industry, from direct state investment to bank lending and international technical assistance.

State Focus: Targeted Funds for Critical Projects

In June, the government allocated more than UAH 700 million for 35 facilities critical for the winter in the affected communities.

We are talking about:

