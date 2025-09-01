Opinion
After the blows: how business, government and partners are restoring Ukraine's energy sector
Yevhen Korf
Director of Energo-Plus R&D LLC
Restoring the energy sector is no longer just an infrastructure task. It is a matter of sustainability, security and trust in the state.
After the attacks on TPPs and grids, the topic of rebuilding the energy system became a priority for both the government and business. Several solutions are currently being implemented to form a new system of support for the industry, from direct state investment to bank lending and international technical assistance.
State Focus: Targeted Funds for Critical Projects
In June, the government allocated more than UAH 700 million for 35 facilities critical for the winter in the affected communities.
We are talking about:
To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO
Already have LIGA PRO? Log In
opinion.informer.text
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors
Comments (0)