Recovery is not about returning to the pre-war state. It is about creating a new model where energy comes first

Russian aggression has made the energy sector not just critical, but crucial for Ukraine's future. The destruction and loss of a significant portion of generating capacity, attacks on infrastructure, and the occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP have become unprecedented challenges. However, at the same time, we have received a unique window of opportunity. Rebuilding the energy sector can not only restore but also renew the country. It can make it flexible, modern and competitive in a world where energy has become the main resource.

New investments: from theory to contracts

In July 2025, the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) was held in Rome. It could be a turning point for Ukraine's energy sector. After all, of the more than 200 agreements totaling about €10 billion that were signed over the course of two days, a significant portion of them relate to the energy sector. According to official data, these are financial agreements in the energy sector totaling more than €1.2 billion.

