Before the Internet, financial transactions were complicated and time-consuming, trade was limited, and personalization of services was out of the question.

Life before the digital age looked very different: it didn't include money transfers in a few clicks, convenient in-app purchases, and artificial intelligence-based analytics.

The advent of the digital age has broken down these boundaries, opening up new horizons for economic growth. One of the main drivers of this transformation has been digital payments, which have dramatically changed the way we conduct financial transactions. In 2023, the number of non-cash transactions in the world reached 1.3 trillion, and by 2027 is expected to grow to 2.3 trillion .