In a world where financial instability has become the norm, countries are looking for new tools to protect their economies. Traditional reserves – gold, currencies of leading countries – are gradually being supplemented by cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. Why this is happening and how this new strategy works?

Bitcoin becomes a strategic asset

Today, countries around the world are creating crypto reserves through confiscations, direct purchases, and mining. Governments have begun to consider bitcoin on a par with oil, gold, and the dollar. The main drivers of this trend are geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressure on fiat currencies, and a record increase in the value of bitcoin (over $100,000 in 2024).

For example, the United States has decided not to sell confiscated crypto assets but to keep them as a long-term reserve. As of April 2025, the total amount of crypto reserves of states exceeds 460,000 BTC, which is approximately 2.3% of the total issue of.

Why countries choose bitcoin?

  • Diversification: Bitcoin does not depend on the policies of specific states or central banks, which reduces the risks of external economic factors.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors
