In a world where financial instability has become the norm, countries are looking for new tools to protect their economies. Traditional reserves – gold, currencies of leading countries – are gradually being supplemented by cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. Why this is happening and how this new strategy works?

Bitcoin becomes a strategic asset

Today, countries around the world are creating crypto reserves through confiscations, direct purchases, and mining. Governments have begun to consider bitcoin on a par with oil, gold, and the dollar. The main drivers of this trend are geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressure on fiat currencies, and a record increase in the value of bitcoin (over $100,000 in 2024).

For example, the United States has decided not to sell confiscated crypto assets but to keep them as a long-term reserve. As of April 2025, the total amount of crypto reserves of states exceeds 460,000 BTC, which is approximately 2.3% of the total issue of.

Why countries choose bitcoin?