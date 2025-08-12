The war and economic challenges have made buyers cautious. At the same time, Ukrainians have become more demanding of the housing offered by the market

Despite the growth in construction volumes, the primary housing market in Ukraine is going through a very atypical period. We estimate that in the first half of 2025, demand for primary housing will be 50-60% lower than supply. Developers are working, there are more properties on the market – compared to the same period in 2024, construction volumes increased by an average of 30%. But the number of transactions has not kept pace with this growth.

The answer is obvious, albeit complicated: the war continues to shape caution. This applies to the personal safety of living in a particular city, the risks of missile attacks, and the general feeling of uncertainty. Other factors are added to this: inflation, instability in the currency market, and a decline in the purchasing power of the population.

We understand that the war is ongoing and the enemy is causing significant damage to the country. In such circumstances, the development of the construction sector becomes one of the factors not only of "survival" but also of economic development. This is an extremely difficult task for builders, but despite the circumstances, the industry is developing, and new fundamentally high-quality projects are appearing on the market.

Where the demand is directed