Businesses are subject to formal suspicions and lengthy investigations that paralyze operations, freeze assets, and destroy reputations

If an enterprise buys spare parts from Ukraine's allies to repair old Soviet equipment, including airplanes and helicopters, it can easily be formally accused of "economic cooperation with the aggressor" and simply destroyed. How this situation arose and how to overcome it?

The fourth year of full-scale war. Ukrainian business is in a difficult situation where it has to deal not only with the consequences of Russian aggression, but also with the challenges posed by the country's internal situation.

Vague wording of the legislation, unclear criteria for determining "economic ties with the aggressor country" and overly broad powers of certain state bodies have created an environment where entrepreneurs often become the targets of unfounded suspicions and lengthy investigations. Often, the accusations alone, even without a trial, become a tool that paralyzes companies, freezes assets and destroys reputations.

