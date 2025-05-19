Wars have been inherent in all human civilizations that have existed and exist on Earth.

According to researchers, since 3600 BC, there have been approximately 14,600 wars in the world, and all of human history has known only about 300 years without wars. And even so, there is reason to believe that some armed conflicts have escaped the attention of historians. Every war is an armed conflict, but not every armed conflict is regarded as a war.

But every war is about technology.

From the days of Archimedes, who used a lever he invented to fight Roman ships trying to capture Syracuse, to artificial intelligence, which is already controlling armies of drones, technology has always been primarily used for the needs of the army.

The Hittite Empire, which once conquered Mesopotamia and drove powerful Egypt out of Syria, succeeded by modernizing chariots, the main weapon of the time. They fitted them with lightweight wheels with four spokes instead of eight and put three warriors in one chariot instead of two. The wheels, unlike Egyptian chariots, were mounted in the middle of the chariot, not at the back. This technological advantage proved to be decisive .

The first tanks and airplanes appeared during the First World War. They are still the backbone of any country's armed forces.

But the technological component of the current war has exceeded all previous historical analogies.

Three years ago, drones were a novelty and were used almost exclusively for surveillance and reconnaissance. Today, they have become a full-fledged tool of warfare, both on land, in the air and at sea.

And this is not the only technological innovation that has become a reality during the war. The participation of dozens of both public and private developers in the production of modern technological solutions for security needs (not only drones, but also, for example, electronic warfare and other means of combating them, communication systems) has created a new market that is looking for its place in the economic sun in an environment of openness unusual for a country at war.

One of the ideas is to export defense technologies, which, according to the enthusiasts of this idea, will give impetus to the development of the domestic defense industry.

The idea of attracting investors to the defense industry, setting up production abroad, or even simply exporting finished defense products has added value. Presence in competitive markets makes it possible to assess one's own level and understand the areas of product modification. Investments provide the resources necessary for development and scaling, and joint production with the participation of powerful external partners allows for the creation of products of higher quality.