Russia's military aggression has dramatically changed the operating environment of Ukraine's aviation sector. The industry, which has been shaping the technological face of our country for centuries, has found itself in the midst of a crisis. The loss of almost half of its production potential, 80% of enterprises located in high-risk areas, and a complete shutdown of commercial transportation – the European airspace has not seen anything like this since World War II.

However, even in these circumstances, the aviation sector retains its strategic importance. More than 500 pieces of equipment in the public and civil sectors, inherited mainly from the USSR, continue to perform critical functions. The Ukrainian School of Engineering not only maintains this fleet in working order, but also actively develops new areas – from classical aviation to unmanned systems and rocketry, demonstrating amazing adaptability in wartime.