Russia's military aggression has dramatically changed the operating environment of Ukraine's aviation sector. The industry, which has been shaping the technological face of our country for centuries, has found itself in the midst of a crisis. The loss of almost half of its production potential, 80% of enterprises located in high-risk areas, and a complete shutdown of commercial transportation – the European airspace has not seen anything like this since World War II.

However, even in these circumstances, the aviation sector retains its strategic importance. More than 500 pieces of equipment in the public and civil sectors, inherited mainly from the USSR, continue to perform critical functions. The Ukrainian School of Engineering not only maintains this fleet in working order, but also actively develops new areas – from classical aviation to unmanned systems and rocketry, demonstrating amazing adaptability in wartime.

Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article
Already subscribed?
opinion.informer.text
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors
aviationRussia's war against Ukrainerussia's war against Ukraineairline industry