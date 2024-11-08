co-founder of the public organization Razom for Ukraine, founder of the Dignitas Charitable Foundation

If I had $100 million today, I'd say: don't invest in cutting-edge technologies—invest in S-300 production.

Our skies are exposed. A sufficient number of S-300 missiles could secure them. We have the launchers but no missiles. No S-300 missile production.

There haven't been missile strikes for a while, but we know what Russia is capable of.

Anyone who could replicate the S-300 missile and establish production would face no sales problems: the government would buy everything. Our partners would, too, to help secure our skies.

After that, we can talk about any other production.

So, if you're investing, put the entire $100 million there. Because if the skies aren't secure, what else can we talk about?

Now, for the frontlines and near-frontline territories: anti-drone systems. We attended a large expo in May with a massive display of armored vehicles. I approached every manufacturer and asked, "What about electronic warfare systems (EW)?"

They all said, "We don't have any."

My response: "Okay, your vehicle will last 15 minutes on the battlefield."

How much does EW cost? $3–5 million? Invest in that—it's more effective. Without EW, any armored vehicle is just a coffin for the crew. What should protect people turns into a death trap without anti-drone systems.

Drones resistant to EW aren't the future—they're today's reality.

Looking a bit further ahead: we need integrated systems—ground robots, aerial drones, and decision-support systems—all working together. Right now, these are isolated units and groups, often interfering with one another.

We have a system of situational awareness. But we do not have a battle planning system. Here, artificial intelligence could help tremendously. Wargaming, operational planning, running scenarios—these could save lives. Instead of sending troops into a mission and learning through mistakes, we could run simulations in software to find the best strategy.

We must remember: time is very limited. This is not the best time to make money. Right now, all resources—financial and otherwise—must go toward repelling the enemy. If we succeed, believe me, we'll all become billionaires. The experience and technologies we're developing now will generate profits once we push the enemy away from our cities.

How can we talk about exports or making money when Russian artillery could soon reach Zaporizhzhia's outskirts?

Will the next big battle be for the city of Dnipro? Many tech companies are based there, and glide bombs are already hitting the area.

That's why, at the economic forum, we should focus on the war economy first. Business, investments and all the rest will come once we win.



Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors