Opinion
Investments after the victory. Which Ukrainian companies are playing ahead of the game today
Andriy Zhuk
Head of the Association of Retailers of Ukraine
Despite the challenges of war, Ukrainian business has no right to stop. On the contrary, now is the time for strategic planning and preparation for attracting investment. Retailers, shopping centers, residential complexes, and companies in all sectors of the economy should work on their projects to be attractive to potential investors.
Time to get ready: investments will come to those who are ready
Global trends show that large projects always require investment, and it is in times of crisis that the foundation for future breakthroughs is formed.
Therefore, the key task for businesses today is to do their homework: build clear business models, optimize processes, generate transparent financial reports, and prepare strategies for international expansion.
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors