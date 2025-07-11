Despite the challenges of war, Ukrainian business has no right to stop. On the contrary, now is the time for strategic planning and preparation for attracting investment. Retailers, shopping centers, residential complexes, and companies in all sectors of the economy should work on their projects to be attractive to potential investors.

Time to get ready: investments will come to those who are ready

Global trends show that large projects always require investment, and it is in times of crisis that the foundation for future breakthroughs is formed.