Opinion
Israel's war with Iran: how crypto reacts
Serhii Zhdanov
CEO EXMO.com UK
The conflict between Israel and Iran has provoked a sharp rise in tension in global financial markets. Cryptocurrencies, as before, react to events instantly: the market shows increased volatility, investors have mixed expectations, and Bitcoin balances between fear and hope.
Let's see how the crypto market reacts to the threat of a major war and what to expect.
Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article
opinion.informer.text
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors