Hundreds of new communal assets and updated descriptions of existing facilities - this is the result of the property inventory in three Ukrainian communities.

Previously, the lack of complete and up-to-date information about their own resources limited communities from utilizing their full potential. Instead, newly discovered and properly accounted for assets open up a real prospect of receiving additional funds to local budgets and stimulating economic development.

This positive experience was made possible by the project on improving asset management for community recovery. Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Novovolynsk communities took part in the joint initiative of the Center for Economic Strategy and Prozorro.Sale with the support of U-LEAD with Europe. The project lasted for seven months and included property inventory, asset analysis, team training and support in organizing auctions.

What conclusions can be drawn from the experience of these three communities? What trends are observed in the management of their assets a year after the project completion? Do small communities have the potential to attract funds and investments?

How big cities can scale success

For several years now, Chernivtsi has been among the top ten cities with the highest performance indicators in managing municipal property through online auctions. This is the result of a systematic approach. The community conducted an audit of assets, identified unproductive facilities, and relied on what really works.