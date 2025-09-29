Lobbying in Ukraine and the EU: different rules of the same game
In the European Union, lobbying is a long-established tool for influencing decision-making processes in the state, operating under clear rules. In Ukraine, however, this activity has long been in the "gray zone".
Now the situation is changing: on September 1, a law (Law of Ukraine No. 3606-IX "On Lobbying") came into force, bringing lobbying out of the shadows for the first time. What does this mean for business, government, and society, and what opportunities do these laws open up for international investors – let's take a closer look.
European lobbying experience
In the European Union, lobbyists' activities are regulated through the European Transparency Register (Transparency Register ), which is jointly maintained by the European Parliament and the European Commission.
