The biggest corruption scandal since 2022 has rocked Ukraine. It has already removed from office minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and the Minister of Energy Svetlana Grinchuk.

At the center of the scandal Timur Mindich – a person close to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was in his apartment on Hrushevskoho Street that the head of state celebrated his 43rd birthday. So mindic's flight abroad raises serious questions about possible accomplices in the highest offices of the government, Western media write.

LIGA.net re-read Bloomberg, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Tagesspiegel, The Washington Post, Die Welt and made five conclusions about how the Mindic case is perceived in the West. They are disappointing, but there is also undeniably good news.