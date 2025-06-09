Entrepreneurs, scientists, inventors, and visionaries are changing the world at an incredible rate. We are witnessing - and creating - fundamental shifts in all areas of life. One of the most profound transformations on the horizon is the paradigm shift in the economy.

We are gradually moving into the era of post-capitalism, where our usual notions of value, exchange, interests, and motivation are undergoing dramatic changes. According to research by the Advanter Group and McKinsey, 70% to 80% of Generation Z youth consider "meaning and purpose" more important than financial compensation when choosing a job.