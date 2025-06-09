Opinion
The world is moving to post-capitalism: creativity and self-realization become the main things
Andriy Dligach
Chairman of Advanter Group, Founder and Chairman of Kyiv Foresight Foundation, Global Ambassador of Singularity University
Entrepreneurs, scientists, inventors, and visionaries are changing the world at an incredible rate. We are witnessing - and creating - fundamental shifts in all areas of life. One of the most profound transformations on the horizon is the paradigm shift in the economy.
We are gradually moving into the era of post-capitalism, where our usual notions of value, exchange, interests, and motivation are undergoing dramatic changes. According to research by the Advanter Group and McKinsey, 70% to 80% of Generation Z youth consider "meaning and purpose" more important than financial compensation when choosing a job.
Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article
opinion.informer.text
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors