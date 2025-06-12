Micromobility, a concept that seemed like a term from the presentations of urban geeks just yesterday, is gradually becoming a real element of urban life. And although there are still problems with regulation, infrastructure, and safety, the positive dynamics are obvious.

Micromobility boom: Ukrainian scenario

The first electric scooter rental services appeared in Ukraine in 2020. Bolt was launched in the summer of 2020 in Kyiv. However, demand grew so fast that by 2025 the number of cities where the service operates reached 15, and the fleet in the capital itself increased tenfold.

Residents of Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and Odesa are the most active users of the scooters. Last year, Bolt recorded more than a million rides, and the most active user made 4,493 trips over the entire period. Overall, the average duration of one ride is 9 minutes and the distance is 2.7 km .