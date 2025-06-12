Ideas rule the world, and literature is one of the most powerful sources of such ideas. A good book not only entertains or informs, but also creates entire worlds filled with characters, conflicts, language, and mood.

This makes literature extremely attractive to the creative industries. For example, a television adaptation can show the same world as a book, but visually – through images, music, and atmosphere. It's the same with the audio format: a good story becomes even stronger when performed by an actor with a distinctive voice, emphasized by sound design.

In recent years, the global content market has increasingly focused on stories with ready-made audiences. A book is just such a launching pad.