As of November 2025, the average loan amount under the program is UAH 1.68 million, and the cost of a property purchased under the program starts at UAH 1.9 million. In practice, this means that at a rate of 7%, the maximum monthly payment (loan principal and interest) will be UAH 16,800, and at a rate of 3% it will be UAH 11,200 with a gradual decrease in payments in the following months .

The key point for the borrower is to comply with the main conditions for obtaining a loan. Banks evaluate a family's total official income and credit history. Often, it is a negative credit history or insufficient solvency that causes a refusal. This is especially true for additional income that needs to be documented. It is worth emphasizing that a good credit history is an additional plus, while a negative one is a stop factor .

If we talk about the portrait of a borrower taking a loan under the program, we can say the following: 65% of loans are to men, the average age of the borrower is 26-45 years (77.8%), 70% of borrowers are married and have children, the average income is from UAH 40,000, 78% of loans are for one- or two-bedroom apartments of up to 73 m².

How to participate in eOselya

We would like to remind you of a few features of participation in eOselya. To use the program, you need to go through several stages.

To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors