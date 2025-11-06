Portrait of a borrower and new opportunities for IDPs: what the eSiSELA program has become
As of November 2025, the average loan amount under the program is UAH 1.68 million, and the cost of a property purchased under the program starts at UAH 1.9 million. In practice, this means that at a rate of 7%, the maximum monthly payment (loan principal and interest) will be UAH 16,800, and at a rate of 3% it will be UAH 11,200 with a gradual decrease in payments in the following months .
The key point for the borrower is to comply with the main conditions for obtaining a loan. Banks evaluate a family's total official income and credit history. Often, it is a negative credit history or insufficient solvency that causes a refusal. This is especially true for additional income that needs to be documented. It is worth emphasizing that a good credit history is an additional plus, while a negative one is a stop factor .
If we talk about the portrait of a borrower taking a loan under the program, we can say the following: 65% of loans are to men, the average age of the borrower is 26-45 years (77.8%), 70% of borrowers are married and have children, the average income is from UAH 40,000, 78% of loans are for one- or two-bedroom apartments of up to 73 m².
How to participate in eOselya
We would like to remind you of a few features of participation in eOselya. To use the program, you need to go through several stages.
