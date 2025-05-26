Soybeans in Ukraine have always been a complement to the "big three" crops - corn, wheat and sunflower. However, amid global demand for protein raw materials and growing processing in Ukraine, soybeans can strengthen its position in crop rotation planning in the long term.

Read also: How spring weather will affect the wheat harvest in Ukraine and globally

The reason for the changes is in the ratio between soybeans and corn. These crops compete with each other not only in Ukraine but also in the US and Brazil. This season, we planted a lot of soybeans because it provided a relatively stable profit, while the situation with corn was unclear. The same trend was observed globally. This affected the price ratio - corn started to rise in price relative to soybeans.