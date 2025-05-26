Opinion
Soybeans may become more interesting than corn for Ukrainian producers. Here's why
Denys Marchuk
Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council
Soybeans in Ukraine have always been a complement to the "big three" crops - corn, wheat and sunflower. However, amid global demand for protein raw materials and growing processing in Ukraine, soybeans can strengthen its position in crop rotation planning in the long term.
The reason for the changes is in the ratio between soybeans and corn. These crops compete with each other not only in Ukraine but also in the US and Brazil. This season, we planted a lot of soybeans because it provided a relatively stable profit, while the situation with corn was unclear. The same trend was observed globally. This affected the price ratio - corn started to rise in price relative to soybeans.
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors