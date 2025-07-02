After the release of the second part of S.T.A.L.K.E.R., I immediately downloaded and played it. At first, the game might have been imperfect, but gradually, with the release of patches, it began to improve.

At the end of June, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl finally got what it had been lacking since its release: integrity, stability, and Ukrainian sound that no longer causes dissonance.