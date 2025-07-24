Companies that fail to properly integrate AI into their processes risk losing the fight for their most valuable resource – people

In Ukraine, as in many other countries, businesses are facing a serious staff shortage: there is a lack of high-quality specialists in almost every industry, and this problem is particularly acute in the IT sector. Today, artificial intelligence can be the key to solving this problem by significantly speeding up and improving the recruitment process.

Just a few years ago, artificial intelligence was perceived by the HR community as an interesting but overly expensive technological toy. Today, AI solutions have become a necessity, especially in the face of competition for talent, rapid market changes, and a constant shortage of time in HR teams. But how to understand whether these technologies are right for you and how to avoid a situation where AI integration becomes just another cost item rather than a real business enhancement?

The problem is not in technology, but in how you use it. Recruiting today requires quick decisions, objectivity, and maximum transparency. This is where AI becomes a game changer that can give you a significant advantage .

What AI can do for recruiting today:

Artificial intelligence is primarily about speed. For example, Unilever has reduced the time of candidate selection by 90% by integrating AI. Systems such as Greenhouse, Lever, Workable, or the Ukrainian Hurma System and PeopleForce have already integrated AI, which reduces the time for resume processing by 70-80%.

Unlock to continue reading To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors