Any business always has two main problems: lack of time and chaos in information. Files, emails, notes, and chats pile up and it's almost impossible to find the information you need. Owners complain about the lack of hours in the day, but the problem is more often the chaotic way they manage them.

As a result, the manager's energy is spent not on business development, but on finding the right document or endlessly scrolling through his smartphone. In this article, I will share my proven ways to tame this chaos: the PARA system for organizing information and the five-hour rule for effective time management.

PARA method: turning chaos in data into a working tool

In business, data chaos is costly: deadlines are missed, important documents are lost, and decisions are made more slowly. If you don't have an information management system, you have a mess. It looks like endless "Important" chats, "Final Version #5" documents, and dozens of "Miscellaneous" folders .

